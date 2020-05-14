Overview

Dr. Miki Garcia, MD is a Dermatologist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Dermatology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from University of Hawaii and is affiliated with The Queens Medical Center.



Dr. Garcia works at Oahu Dermatology in Honolulu, HI. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis and Contact Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.