Dr. Mikhenan Horvath, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Horvath is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mikhenan Horvath, MD
Overview
Dr. Mikhenan Horvath, MD is a Dermatologist in Beachwood, OH.
Dr. Horvath works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
The Parker Skin & Aesthetic Clinic3737 Park East Dr, Beachwood, OH 44122 Directions (216) 464-7333
Hospital Affiliations
- TriPoint Medical Center
- West Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Horvath?
I have been very happy with Dr Horvath and her staff - they have been professional and courteous always. I have complete confidence in her. So glad I chose her.
About Dr. Mikhenan Horvath, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1437392164
Education & Certifications
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Horvath has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Horvath accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Horvath has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Horvath works at
Dr. Horvath has seen patients for Folliculitis, Contact Dermatitis and Hair Loss, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Horvath on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Horvath. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Horvath.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Horvath, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Horvath appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.