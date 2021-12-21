Dr. Mikhailia Lake, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lake is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mikhailia Lake, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mikhailia Lake, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from EMORY UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital, Gulf Coast Medical Center, Holy Cross Hospital and Lee Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Lake works at
Locations
Lpg Cardiology - the Sanctuary8960 Colonial Center Dr Ste 302, Fort Myers, FL 33905 Directions (239) 343-9700Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Oakridge Ambulatory Surgery1000 NE 56th St, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33334 Directions (954) 229-8660
Holy Cross Emergency Physicians PA4725 N Federal Hwy Ste 401, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308 Directions (954) 771-8000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Coral Hospital
- Gulf Coast Medical Center
- Holy Cross Hospital
- Lee Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
She was caring and very thorough! I definitely recommend her
About Dr. Mikhailia Lake, MD
- Cardiology
- 14 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
- Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine
- EMORY UNIV SCH OF MED
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lake has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lake accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lake has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lake has seen patients for Heart Disease and Sinus Bradycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lake on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
63 patients have reviewed Dr. Lake. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lake.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lake, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lake appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.