Overview

Dr. Mikhailia Lake, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from EMORY UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital, Gulf Coast Medical Center, Holy Cross Hospital and Lee Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Lake works at Lee Physician Group - Rheumatology in Fort Myers, FL with other offices in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease and Sinus Bradycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.