Dr. Mikhail Vinogradov, MD

Oncology
4 (4)
36 years of experience
36 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Mikhail Vinogradov, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Myrtle Beach, SC. They specialize in Oncology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Samara State Medical University and is affiliated with AdventHealth Hendersonville, Piedmont Augusta, Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital, Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital and Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital.

Dr. Vinogradov works at Tidelands Health Oncology in Myrtle Beach, SC with other offices in Charlottesville, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, Arthritis of the Elbow and Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Tidelands Health Oncology at Myrtle Beach
    1220 21st Ave N, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 652-8300
  2. 2
    Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital
    500 Martha Jefferson Dr, Charlottesville, VA 22911 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (434) 654-8390

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • AdventHealth Hendersonville
  • Piedmont Augusta
  • Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital
  • Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital
  • Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Arthritis of the Elbow
Anemia
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Arthritis of the Elbow
Anemia

Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
All Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Disorders Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cancer Treatment Complications Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Leukemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Leukemia
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Lymphoma, Large Cell, Anaplastic Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's ) Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Multiple Myeloma Chevron Icon
Mycosis Fungoides Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Qualitative Platelet Defects (incl. Glanzmann's Thrombasthenia) Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Scurvy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scurvy
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MedCost
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Providence Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Mikhail Vinogradov, MD

    Specialties
    • Oncology
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Russian and Ukrainian
    NPI Number
    • 1073518452
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Pitt Co Meml Hosp-East Carolina U
    Medical Education
    • Samara State Medical University
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Vinogradov has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Vinogradov has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Vinogradov has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, Arthritis of the Elbow and Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vinogradov on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Vinogradov. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vinogradov.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vinogradov, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vinogradov appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

