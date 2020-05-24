See All Otolaryngologists in Oviedo, FL
Dr. Mikhail Vaysberg, DO

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.5 (14)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Mikhail Vaysberg, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Oviedo, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery within the Head & Neck. They graduated from Midwestern University Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Vaysberg works at PatiENT Orlando - Ear Nose & Throat, Head & Neck Plastic Surgery in Oviedo, FL with other offices in Orlando, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Salivary Gland Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    PatiENT Orlando - Ear, Nose, & Throat, and Head & Neck Plastic Surgery
    7250 Red Bug Lake Rd Ste 1020, Oviedo, FL 32765 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 706-1770
    PatiENT Orlando - Ear Nose & Throat, Head & Neck Plastic Surgery
    422 S Alafaya Trl Ste 26, Orlando, FL 32828 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 966-4941
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Chronic Adenoid Infection Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Geographic Tongue Chevron Icon
Gum Cancer Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Labyrinthitis Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Leukoplakia Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Loss of Taste Chevron Icon
Loss of Voice or Hoarse Voice Chevron Icon
Malignant Bone Cancer of the Skull, Face, and Jaw Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Paracentesis Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cyst Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma of Head, Face, and Neck Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Veteran Administration Plan
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    May 24, 2020
    Dr. Vas berg is very kind and compassionate. He takes the time to explain the procedure he is undertaking. He is professional and friendly, I did not feel apprehensive orl uncomfortable in his presence. He put my fears to rest. I'm glad I was referred to his office
    Florence Wise — May 24, 2020
    About Dr. Mikhail Vaysberg, DO

    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    • 22 years of experience
    • English, Russian
    • 1083639561
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
    • Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
    • Midwestern University Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine
    • Plastic Surgery within the Head & Neck
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mikhail Vaysberg, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vaysberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Vaysberg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Vaysberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Vaysberg has seen patients for Salivary Gland Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vaysberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Vaysberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vaysberg.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vaysberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vaysberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

