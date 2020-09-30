Dr. Mikhail Torosoff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Torosoff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mikhail Torosoff, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Mikhail Torosoff, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Military Med Acad and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital, Ellis Hospital and Saint Peter's Hospital.
Amc47 NEW SCOTLAND AVE, Albany, NY 12208 Directions (518) 262-5076
Albany Medical Center South-clinical Campus25 Hackett Blvd, Albany, NY 12208 Directions (518) 262-2592
Hospital Affiliations
- Albany Medical Center Hospital
- Ellis Hospital
- Saint Peter's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
He came in to see me right after my stress ultrasound test. Very pleasant, and also very supportive as he gave me a summary of my results. I deeply appreciate his prompt advice and reassurance that I would be OK.
About Dr. Mikhail Torosoff, MD
- Cardiology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1972599652
Education & Certifications
- Albany Medical Center Hospital
- Albany Memorial Hospital
- Military Med Acad
- Cardiovascular Disease
Dr. Torosoff has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Torosoff accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Torosoff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Torosoff has seen patients for Sinus Bradycardia, Heart Disease and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Torosoff on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Torosoff. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Torosoff.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Torosoff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Torosoff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.