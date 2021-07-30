Dr. Mikhail Shtivelband, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shtivelband is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mikhail Shtivelband, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mikhail Shtivelband, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Chandler, AZ. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from Cheliabinsk State Medical Institute and is affiliated with Chandler Regional Medical Center and Mercy Gilbert Medical Center.
Dr. Shtivelband works at
Locations
-
1
Ironwood Physicians PC685 S Dobson Rd, Chandler, AZ 85224 Directions (480) 821-2838
-
2
Ironwood Cancer & Research Centers PC695 S DOBSON RD, Chandler, AZ 85224 Directions (480) 821-2838
Hospital Affiliations
- Chandler Regional Medical Center
- Mercy Gilbert Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Accountable Health Plans of America
- Aetna
- Altec
- Ameriben
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Arizona Foundation
- Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
- Arizona Medical Network
- Assurant Health
- AZ Benefit Options
- AZ Foundation Medical Care (AZFMC)
- AZ Health Concepts
- Bankers Life and Casualty
- Bashas Benefit Trust
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Benefit Concepts
- Benesight
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bridgeway Health Solutions
- Care 1st Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Caremore Medical Group
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- City of Mesa Health Plan
- Cofinity
- Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
- Comprehensive Medical and Dental Program (CMDP)
- Compusys
- Concentra
- Conseco
- CoreSource
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- CRS
- EBMS
- El Paso First Health Plan
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Galaxy Health Network
- Gila River HealthCare
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
- Health Choice of Arizona
- Health Net
- Health Plan of Nevada
- Healthcare Connect
- HealthCare Consortium of Arizona
- HealthChoice
- HealthPartners
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Integra Physician Network
- Liberty Mutual Insurance Company
- LifeWise
- Lovelace Health Plan
- Lutheran Preferred
- Magellan Health Services
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Maricopa Foundation For Medical Care
- Maricopa Health Plan
- Maricopa Managed Care
- Marsh Affinity Group Services
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MedPartners
- MEGA Life and Health Insurance Company
- Mercy Care
- Meritain Health
- MetLife
- MultiPlan
- One Health
- Operating Engineers Health & Welfare Plan
- PacifiCare Health Systems
- PHCS
- Phoenix Health Plan
- Physicians Mutual
- Pinal/Gila LTC
- Prime Health Imaging
- Prime Health Services
- Principal Life
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Private Small Business Insurance
- Prudential
- Pyramid Life
- SCAN Health Plan
- Self Pay
- Sierra Choice
- Sliding Scale
- Southwest Service Administrators, Inc.
- State Farm
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Today's Options
- Tricare
- Triwest
- United American Insurance Company
- United Concordia
- United Healthcare Community Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- University Physicians
- Unum
- USA Managed Care Organization
- Wausau Benefits
- Worker's Compensation
- WPS Health Insurance
- Yavapai Long Term Care
- Zenith Administrators Inc
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shtivelband?
Dr. Shtivelband is the MOST CARING doctor we have ever been to for my husband. He does not push chemo drugs, if he feels they will not benefit one's type of cancer, unlike the others we went to for an opinion. We absolutely love this doctor and feel he is the most knowledgeable as well as the most caring!!!!
About Dr. Mikhail Shtivelband, MD
- Hematology & Oncology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1740254473
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Health Science Center
- St Vincents Medical Center
- Chelyabinsk Regional Hospital
- Cheliabinsk State Medical Institute
- Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shtivelband has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shtivelband accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shtivelband has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shtivelband works at
Dr. Shtivelband speaks Spanish.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Shtivelband. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shtivelband.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shtivelband, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shtivelband appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.