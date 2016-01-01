Overview

Dr. Mikhail Shpak, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center and Maimonides Midwood Community Hospital.



Dr. Shpak works at NYU Lutheran in Brooklyn, NY with other offices in Massapequa Park, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.