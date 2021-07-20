Overview

Dr. Mikhail Palatnik, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Second Moscow Ni Pirogov State Medical Institute and is affiliated with Mercy San Juan Medical Center.



Dr. Palatnik works at Allmed Medical Center in Sacramento, CA with other offices in Gold River, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.