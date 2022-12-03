Dr. Mikhail Malek, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Malek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mikhail Malek, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mikhail Malek, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Escondido, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University Of Cairo, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido, Palomar Medical Center Poway and Palomar Medical Center Escondido.
Dr. Malek works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Pulmonology Office1955 Citracado Pkwy Ste 302, Escondido, CA 92029 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido
- Palomar Medical Center Poway
- Palomar Medical Center Escondido
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Malek?
Dr Malek has been my fathers doctor for decades and when my husband needed a cardiologist I didn’t hesitate to request Dr Malek to be his cardiologist. He saved both my father’s life and my husbands!
About Dr. Mikhail Malek, MD
- Cardiology
- 44 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1467455212
Education & Certifications
- Saint Francis Hospital|St Francis Hospital of Evanston
- St Francis Hospital of Evanston
- Saint Frances Hospital
- University Of Cairo, Faculty Of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Malek has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Malek using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Malek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Malek works at
Dr. Malek has seen patients for Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Malek on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Malek speaks Arabic.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Malek. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Malek.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Malek, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Malek appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.