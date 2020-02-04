Overview

Dr. Mikhail Magid, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Westport, CT. They graduated from Odessa Medical School and is affiliated with St. Vincent's Medical Center.



Dr. Magid works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Westport, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Bipolar Disorder and Group Psychotherapy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.