Dr. Mikhail Kotlov, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Midland Park, NJ. They specialize in Nephrology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center and Valley Hospital.



Dr. Kotlov works at Bergen Hypertension & Renal Associates in Midland Park, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Proteinuria and Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.