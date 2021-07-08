Dr. Mikhail Kogan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kogan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mikhail Kogan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mikhail Kogan, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Rego Park, NY. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from GRENOBLE 1 - UNIVERSITI JOSEPH FOURIER / FACULTI DE MEDICINE DE GRENOBLE and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Kogan works at
Locations
-
1
Boris Livshin Physician PC9785 Queens Blvd, Rego Park, NY 11374 Directions (718) 261-9100Tuesday10:00am - 7:00pmWednesday10:00am - 7:15pm
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kogan?
Dr. Kogan was great. He listened to me tell him how much pain I was in and how it was taking over my life. He suggested some options, we went with the best we both agreed on and I have my life back now thanks to him. I’ll never forget how much he helped me.
About Dr. Mikhail Kogan, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1467420877
Education & Certifications
- GRENOBLE 1 - UNIVERSITI JOSEPH FOURIER / FACULTI DE MEDICINE DE GRENOBLE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kogan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kogan accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kogan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kogan works at
Dr. Kogan has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kogan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Kogan. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kogan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kogan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kogan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.