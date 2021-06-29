Dr. Khaimov has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mikhail Khaimov, DO
Overview
Dr. Mikhail Khaimov, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Richmond University Medical Center.
Locations
Walgreens1161 VICTORY BLVD, Staten Island, NY 10301 Directions (718) 818-1161
Richmond Orthopaedic11 Ralph Pl Ste 102, Staten Island, NY 10304 Directions (718) 447-6545
Cvs Pharmacy4360 Hylan Blvd, Staten Island, NY 10312 Directions (718) 818-4360Tuesday8:30am - 4:45pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Richmond University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Went to see Dr.Khaimov , after I saw a nasty nose up in the air ortho 3 months prior .. Anyway I went in and office staff were good .. His assistant Roxi was so kind to me .. Dr.K comes into the room and introduces himself .. I explained my problem ..He asked many questions .. Sends me for an MRI .. Comes back with diagnosis .. Dr.K explained my results with language I could understand !! Great attitude and doesn’t mind me asking questions !! I still go see him ..
About Dr. Mikhail Khaimov, DO
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 11 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
