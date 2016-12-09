Dr. Mikhail Kazachkov, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kazachkov is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mikhail Kazachkov, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Mikhail Kazachkov, MD is a Pediatric Pulmonology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They completed their fellowship with University of North Carolina Hospitals
NYU Langone Medical Associates - West Brighton2857 W 8th St Ste 200, Brooklyn, NY 11224 Directions (646) 501-0536
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Truly brilliant Physician. Efficient diagnosis, clear course of treatment, thorough explanation of why he recommended, detailed answers to all questions about alternatives and side effects. Could not ask for a better experience. Left as a parent parent feeling informed, confident, and extremely grateful for a solution to my son's ailment. Treatment has had immediate positive effect (after spending more than a month seeing other Doctors who could not properly diagnose or treat). Thank you!
- Pediatric Pulmonology
- English, Russian
- 1417942590
- University of North Carolina Hospitals
- Albany Mc
- Ctrl Hosp Kondapoga U Petzosavodsk
- Pediatric Pulmonology
