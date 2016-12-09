See All Pediatric Pulmonologists in Brooklyn, NY
Dr. Mikhail Kazachkov, MD

Pediatric Pulmonology
4 (5)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Mikhail Kazachkov, MD is a Pediatric Pulmonology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They completed their fellowship with University of North Carolina Hospitals

Dr. Kazachkov works at NYU Langone Medical Associates - West Brighton in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Asthma and Cough along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

    NYU Langone Medical Associates - West Brighton
    2857 W 8th St Ste 200, Brooklyn, NY 11224 (646) 501-0536

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Asthma
Cough
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Asthma
Cough

COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Asthma
  View other providers who treat Asthma
Cough
  View other providers who treat Cough
Bronchiectasis
Bronchitis
Wheezing
  View other providers who treat Wheezing
Sleep Apnea
Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia
Bronchospasm
Cystic Fibrosis
Partial Lung Collapse
Pneumonia
Pulmonary Insufficiency
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services
Respirator Fit Evaluations
Respiratory Failure
Shortness of Breath
Tuberculosis Screening
Bronchiolitis
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP)
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Type 2
Empyema
  View other providers who treat Empyema
Eosinophilic Asthma
Hyperlipidemia
Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis
Hypothyroidism
Influenza (Flu)
Interstitial Lung Disease
Kidney Disease
Klinefelter Syndrome
Lipid Disorders
Loss of Voice or Hoarse Voice
Lung Nodule
Pleural Effusion
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids)
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension
Pulmonary Arteriovenous Malformation
Pulmonary Disease
Pulmonary Edema
Pulmonary Embolism
Pulmonary Eosinophilia
Respiratory Management
Respiratory Syncytial Virus
Sarcoidosis
Sinusitis
Sleep Disorders
Tuberculosis
Valley Fever
Wegener's Granulomatosis
Whooping Cough
    Aetna
    Amerihealth
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Humana
    MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 09, 2016
    Truly brilliant Physician. Efficient diagnosis, clear course of treatment, thorough explanation of why he recommended, detailed answers to all questions about alternatives and side effects. Could not ask for a better experience. Left as a parent parent feeling informed, confident, and extremely grateful for a solution to my son's ailment. Treatment has had immediate positive effect (after spending more than a month seeing other Doctors who could not properly diagnose or treat). Thank you!
    Dan M in New York, NY — Dec 09, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Mikhail Kazachkov, MD

    Pediatric Pulmonology
    English, Russian
    1417942590
    Education & Certifications

    University of North Carolina Hospitals
    Albany Mc
    Ctrl Hosp Kondapoga U Petzosavodsk
    Pediatric Pulmonology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mikhail Kazachkov, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kazachkov is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kazachkov has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kazachkov has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kazachkov works at NYU Langone Medical Associates - West Brighton in Brooklyn, NY. View the full address on Dr. Kazachkov’s profile.

    Dr. Kazachkov has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Asthma and Cough, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kazachkov on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Kazachkov. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kazachkov.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kazachkov, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kazachkov appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Primary Care
