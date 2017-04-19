Overview

Dr. Mikhail Kapchits, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Forest Hills, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Moscow Medical Stomatological Institute Na Semasko and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Kapchits works at ADVANCED MEDICAL CARE PLLC in Forest Hills, NY with other offices in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Hypertensive Heart Disease and Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.