Dr. Mikhail Grinberg, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Yeshiva U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center.



Dr. Grinberg works at Hematology Oncology Assocs/Brk in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Myeloproliferative Disorders and Vitamin B12 Deficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.