Dr. Mikhail Fuks, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Mikhail Fuks, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 52 years of experience. They graduated from FIRST MOSKOW SECHENOV MEDICAL INSTITUTE I.M. SECENOVA.
Unimed Health Care PC150 Broadway Rm 714, New York, NY 10038 Directions (212) 964-5555
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I have been coming to see Dr. Fuks for 20 years. I vividly remember first time I came to see him and how knowledgeable, thoughtful and caring he was with me and addressing my questions and concerns. He later also became primary doctor for my husband. He always goes above and beyond his job: advising me on my 1st and 2nd pregnancy, referring me to the best specialist and providing the kind of care I have never seen from any other doctor. I am grateful to have Dr. Fuks care for my family. Despite all of our moves (4) all over the city and suburbs, we continue to make the commute to see him. He is one of a kind.
About Dr. Mikhail Fuks, MD
- Family Medicine
- 52 years of experience
- English, Polish and Russian
- 1770579062
Education & Certifications
- FIRST MOSKOW SECHENOV MEDICAL INSTITUTE I.M. SECENOVA
Dr. Fuks has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fuks accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fuks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fuks speaks Polish and Russian.
