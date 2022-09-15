Dr. Mikhail Charny, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Charny is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mikhail Charny, MD
Overview
Dr. Mikhail Charny, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from FIRST LENINGRAD I P PAVLOV MEDICAL INSTITUTE and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center.
Dr. Charny works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
New Hope Psychiatry . PC1414 Avenue P, Brooklyn, NY 11229 Directions (718) 336-2166
Hospital Affiliations
- Maimonides Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Charny?
very kind and explained everything in simple terms...i would definitely recommend him. I would give him more than the 5 stars allowed.
About Dr. Mikhail Charny, MD
- Neurology
- 38 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1659432805
Education & Certifications
- FIRST LENINGRAD I P PAVLOV MEDICAL INSTITUTE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Charny has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Charny accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Charny has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Charny works at
Dr. Charny has seen patients for Nerve Conduction Studies and Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Charny on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Charny speaks Russian.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Charny. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Charny.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Charny, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Charny appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.