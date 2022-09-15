Overview

Dr. Mikhail Charny, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from FIRST LENINGRAD I P PAVLOV MEDICAL INSTITUTE and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center.



Dr. Charny works at Alexander Rand LCSW CASAC in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Nerve Conduction Studies and Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.