Dr. Mikhail Berman, MD
Overview
Dr. Mikhail Berman, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in West Palm Beach, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from Sankt Petersburg Pediatric Medical Academy.
Locations
Dr M Berman MD Gardens8295 N Military Trl Ste G, West Palm Beach, FL 33410 Directions (718) 382-9200
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- We do not accept health insurance
Ratings & Reviews
I have a patient of Dr. Berman's for almost 2 years now. I came to him Because I was feeling listless and a lack of energy. With his treatment I have been able to feel Completely like myself for the first time in years. Great staff, a Doctor Who really listens to you, And results that have dramatically impacted my quality of life. I could not recommend a group more highly . Richard R
About Dr. Mikhail Berman, MD
- Family Medicine
- 45 years of experience
- English, Russian
Education & Certifications
- Fellow American Academy Of Antiaging Medicine
- SAINT PETERSBURG SANITARNO-GIGIENCESKIJ MEDICAL INSTITUTE
- St Petersburg St Ped Med Acad
- Sankt Petersburg Pediatric Medical Academy
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Berman has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Berman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Berman speaks Russian.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Berman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Berman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Berman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.