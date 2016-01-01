Dr. Mikhail Attie, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Attie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mikhail Attie, DMD
Overview
Dr. Mikhail Attie, DMD is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Tampa, FL.
Dr. Attie works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Aspen Dental1860 E Fowler Ave, Tampa, FL 33612 Directions (813) 314-7990
-
2
Aspen Dental3680 W Gandy Blvd, Tampa, FL 33611 Directions (813) 302-1795
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Attie?
About Dr. Mikhail Attie, DMD
- Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
- English
- 1861878621
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Attie accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Attie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Attie works at
Dr. Attie has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Attie.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Attie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Attie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.