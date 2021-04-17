Dr. Mikhael El-Chami, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. El-Chami is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mikhael El-Chami, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Duluth, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from American University of Beirut - Lebanon and is affiliated with Emory Johns Creek Hospital, Emory University Hospital, Emory University Hospital Midtown and Tanner Medical Center - Carrollton.
Dr. El-Chami works at
Locations
-
1
Emory Heart & Vascular - Johns Creek6335 Hospital Pkwy Ste 110, Duluth, GA 30097 Directions (404) 778-8240
-
2
Tanner Behavior Health Inpatient Unit705 Dixie St, Carrollton, GA 30117 Directions (770) 812-8908
-
3
North Georgia Orthopaedic Center634 Peachtree Pkwy Ste 100, Cumming, GA 30041 Directions (404) 251-1470
-
4
Emory University Hospital Midtown - Cardiology550 Peachtree St NE Fl 6, Atlanta, GA 30308 Directions (404) 686-2504
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory Johns Creek Hospital
- Emory University Hospital
- Emory University Hospital Midtown
- Tanner Medical Center - Carrollton
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
There simply aren’t enough stars to rate the kindness, competence, and sincerity this man has to offer. Meeting numerous cardiologists and never getting answers was sadly the “norm” for us. One visit to this incredible talent and all of our questions and prayers were answered. He simply saved my mothers life.
About Dr. Mikhael El-Chami, MD
- Cardiology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1386739571
Education & Certifications
- Emory University
- Emory University
- Emory University
- American University of Beirut - Lebanon
- American University of Beirut - Lebanon
- Internal Medicine
