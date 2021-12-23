Dr. Mikell Jarratt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jarratt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mikell Jarratt, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Mikell Jarratt, MD is a Pulmonologist in Gastonia, NC.
Dr. Jarratt works at
Locations
Gastonia Medical Specialty Clinic PA1021 X Ray Dr, Gastonia, NC 28054 Directions (704) 867-2341
Hospital Affiliations
- Caromont Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I would recommend Dr. Jarrett 110%. He has NEVER hurried me and he explaines my situation and concerns in a way my 77 year old self understands. I would most definitely define him as a very caring doctor and another thing I totally respect...he is honest about my situation and I spells things out in a very calm and reassuring way.
- Pulmonary Disease
- English
- 1497785604
- Pulmonary Disease
Dr. Jarratt has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jarratt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jarratt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Jarratt has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Respiratory Failure and Wheezing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jarratt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Jarratt. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jarratt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jarratt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jarratt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.