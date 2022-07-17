See All Transplant Surgeons in Rochester, MN
Dr. Mikel Prieto, MD

Transplant Surgery
4.5 (7)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Mikel Prieto, MD is a Transplant Surgery Specialist in Rochester, MN. They specialize in Transplant Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from MAYO CLINIC and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic - Rochester.

Dr. Prieto works at Mayo Clinic - Minnesota in Rochester, MN. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Rochester - Transplant
    200 1st St SW Ste 2, Rochester, MN 55905 (507) 722-2130

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Incisional Hernia

Treatment frequency



Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dialysis Access Procedures Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

4.4
Average provider rating
Based on 7 ratings
Patient Ratings (7)
5 Star
(6)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Jul 17, 2022
July 2022 I had double nephrectomy with kidney transplant by Dr Prieto. All my appointments, surgery and after care we’re never rushed and he answered all my questions every time (I had a lot). Dr Prieto did an excellent job on my surgery. I would do it all over again if I had too. 5 stars all the way!!
Michelle V. — Jul 17, 2022
About Dr. Mikel Prieto, MD

  • Transplant Surgery
  • 24 years of experience
  • English
  • Male
  • 1255319513
Education & Certifications

  • UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / TWIN CITIES CAMPUS
  • Lahey Clin
  • UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / TWIN CITIES CAMPUS
  • MAYO CLINIC
Hospital Affiliations

  • Mayo Clinic - Rochester

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Mikel Prieto, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Prieto is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Prieto has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Prieto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Prieto works at Mayo Clinic - Minnesota in Rochester, MN. View the full address on Dr. Prieto’s profile.

7 patients have reviewed Dr. Prieto. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Prieto.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Prieto, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Prieto appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

