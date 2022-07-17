Dr. Mikel Prieto, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Prieto is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mikel Prieto, MD is a Transplant Surgery Specialist in Rochester, MN. They specialize in Transplant Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from MAYO CLINIC and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic - Rochester.
Rochester - Transplant200 1st St SW Ste 2, Rochester, MN 55905 Directions (507) 722-2130
July 2022 I had double nephrectomy with kidney transplant by Dr Prieto. All my appointments, surgery and after care we’re never rushed and he answered all my questions every time (I had a lot). Dr Prieto did an excellent job on my surgery. I would do it all over again if I had too. 5 stars all the way!!
- UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / TWIN CITIES CAMPUS
- Lahey Clin
- UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / TWIN CITIES CAMPUS
- MAYO CLINIC
- Mayo Clinic - Rochester
