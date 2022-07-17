Overview

Dr. Mikel Prieto, MD is a Transplant Surgery Specialist in Rochester, MN. They specialize in Transplant Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from MAYO CLINIC and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic - Rochester.



Dr. Prieto works at Mayo Clinic - Minnesota in Rochester, MN. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

