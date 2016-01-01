Dr. Mike Yuan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yuan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mike Yuan, MD
Overview
Dr. Mike Yuan, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Houston, TX.
They frequently treat conditions like Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1065 Gessner Rd Ste 203, Houston, TX 77055 Directions (713) 490-1493
- 2 9440 Bellaire Blvd Ste 230, Houston, TX 77036 Directions (713) 490-1493
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Mike Yuan, MD
- Neurology
- English, Cantonese and Chinese
- 1326050188
Education & Certifications
- Neurology
Dr. Yuan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yuan accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Yuan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Yuan has seen patients for Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), and more.
Dr. Yuan speaks Cantonese and Chinese.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Yuan. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7.
