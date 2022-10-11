Overview

Dr. Mike Yao, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Yale University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Westchester Medical Center.



Dr. Yao works at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York, NY with other offices in White Plains, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Head or Neck Lump or Swelling, Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation and Thyroid Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.