Dr. Mike Tyler, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mike Tyler, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Ladson, SC. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center, Trident Medical Center and Colleton Medical Center.
Locations
Southern Coast Specialists9565 Highway 78 Bldg 100, Ladson, SC 29456 Directions (843) 487-0864Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center
- Trident Medical Center
- Colleton Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arkansas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of South Carolina
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Choice Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MedCost
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Planned Administration Inc
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
- Veteran Administration Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Tyler is wonderful and skilled doctor. He is a deeply caring person. Outstanding!
About Dr. Mike Tyler, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1750348371
Education & Certifications
- Y
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tyler has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tyler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tyler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tyler has seen patients for Lumbar Spine Fracture, Myelopathy and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tyler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Tyler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tyler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tyler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tyler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.