Dr. Mike Rodriguez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mike Rodriguez, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Corpus Christi, TX. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Corpus Christi Medical Center - Bay Area and CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Corpus Christi.
Dr. Rodriguez works at
Locations
Cardiology Associates1521 S Staples St Ste 700, Corpus Christi, TX 78404 Directions (361) 268-3131
Hospital Affiliations
- Corpus Christi Medical Center - Bay Area
- CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Corpus Christi
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Does a good job and tries to understand the patient and what the patient wants.Answers questions accordingly and is very good at what he does.Recommended!
About Dr. Mike Rodriguez, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1306847504
Education & Certifications
- University Of California, Irvine
- U C S D Medical Center - Hillcrest
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rodriguez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rodriguez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rodriguez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rodriguez has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Chest Pain and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rodriguez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Rodriguez. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rodriguez.
