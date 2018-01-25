Dr. Mike Nguyen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nguyen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mike Nguyen, MD
Overview
Dr. Mike Nguyen, MD is an Urology Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University Of California, Davis, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Keck Hospital of USC and Usc Verdugo Hills Hospital.
Locations
Keck Medicine of USC - Pasadena Clinic625 S Fair Oaks Ave Ste 400, Pasadena, CA 91105 Directions (323) 865-3700
William F. Reynolds M.d. Inc.1808 Verdugo Blvd Ste 318, Glendale, CA 91208 Directions (818) 790-1278
Usc Urological Associates1441 Eastlake Ave Ste 7416, Los Angeles, CA 90089 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Keck Hospital of USC
- Usc Verdugo Hills Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr. Mike Nguyen for many years and I am so very grateful to him for the excellent health care service I have received from him. His nursing staff are caring, professional, and very friendly. Dr. Mike Nguyen patiently explained my treatment plan to me and genuinely cares about my health. I had a very successful surgery with Dr. Mike Nguyen. He is thorough, focused and methodical in his approach to his patients. He is very kind. I very strongly recommend Dr. Mike Nguyen.
About Dr. Mike Nguyen, MD
- Urology
- 23 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- The Cleveland Clinic Foundation-Fellowship In Advanced Laparoscopic and Robotic Urologic Surgery
- University of California At Davis / School of Medicine
- University Of California, Davis, School Of Medicine
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
- Urology
Dr. Nguyen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nguyen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nguyen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nguyen has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nguyen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Nguyen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nguyen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nguyen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nguyen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.