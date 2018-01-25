See All Urologists in Pasadena, CA
Urology
3.8 (12)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Mike Nguyen, MD is an Urology Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University Of California, Davis, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Keck Hospital of USC and Usc Verdugo Hills Hospital.

Dr. Nguyen works at USC Gynecologic Oncology Assocs in Pasadena, CA with other offices in Glendale, CA and Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Keck Medicine of USC - Pasadena Clinic
    625 S Fair Oaks Ave Ste 400, Pasadena, CA 91105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (323) 865-3700
  2. 2
    William F. Reynolds M.d. Inc.
    1808 Verdugo Blvd Ste 318, Glendale, CA 91208 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 790-1278
  3. 3
    Usc Urological Associates
    1441 Eastlake Ave Ste 7416, Los Angeles, CA 90089 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Keck Hospital of USC
  • Usc Verdugo Hills Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Urinary Stones
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Urinary Stones
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)

Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Adrenal Incidentaloma Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Foreskin Conditions Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Cancers Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Chronic Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Destruction of Kidney Lesion Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Paraphimosis Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Procedures Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Priapism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Priapism
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Prostate Diseases Chevron Icon
Prostate Procedures Chevron Icon
Prostate Stones Chevron Icon
Scrotal Pain Chevron Icon
Sexual Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Simple Kidney Cyst Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Testicular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Testosterone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
Undescended Testicles Chevron Icon
Ureteral Diseases Chevron Icon
Ureterocele, Congenital Chevron Icon
Ureteropelvic Junction Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ureterscopies Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Employee Health Systems
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • HealthCare Partners
    • Heritage Provider Network
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • National Provider Network
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jan 25, 2018
    I have been a patient of Dr. Mike Nguyen for many years and I am so very grateful to him for the excellent health care service I have received from him. His nursing staff are caring, professional, and very friendly. Dr. Mike Nguyen patiently explained my treatment plan to me and genuinely cares about my health. I had a very successful surgery with Dr. Mike Nguyen. He is thorough, focused and methodical in his approach to his patients. He is very kind. I very strongly recommend Dr. Mike Nguyen.
    Richard Asher in La Canada — Jan 25, 2018
    Photo: Dr. Mike Nguyen, MD
    About Dr. Mike Nguyen, MD

    Urology
    23 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    English
    NPI Number
    1639146236
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    The Cleveland Clinic Foundation-Fellowship In Advanced Laparoscopic and Robotic Urologic Surgery
    Internship
    University of California At Davis / School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    University Of California, Davis, School Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
    Board Certifications
    Urology
