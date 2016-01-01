Overview

Dr. Mike Nemeth, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Valparaiso, IN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from IN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Northwest Health- Porter.



Dr. Nemeth works at Northwest Medical Group - General Surgery in Valparaiso, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Appendicitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.