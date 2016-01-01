See All General Surgeons in Valparaiso, IN
General Surgery
3.7 (7)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience
Dr. Mike Nemeth, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Valparaiso, IN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from IN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Northwest Health- Porter.

Dr. Nemeth works at Northwest Medical Group - General Surgery in Valparaiso, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Appendicitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Northwest Medical Group - General Surgery
    85 E US Highway 6 Ste 240, Valparaiso, IN 46383 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (219) 263-4600
    Associates in Surgery
    2000 Roosevelt Rd Ste 104, Valparaiso, IN 46383 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (219) 983-6240

Hospital Affiliations
  • Northwest Health- Porter

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Appendicitis
Gallstones
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Appendicitis
Gallstones
Cholecystitis and Gallstones

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Mike Nemeth, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1730184813
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Medical College of Wisconsin
    Fellowship
    Medical Education
    • IN UNIV SCH OF MED
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mike Nemeth, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nemeth is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nemeth has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nemeth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nemeth works at Northwest Medical Group - General Surgery in Valparaiso, IN. View the full address on Dr. Nemeth’s profile.

    Dr. Nemeth has seen patients for Appendicitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nemeth on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Nemeth. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nemeth.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nemeth, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nemeth appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

