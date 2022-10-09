See All Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Doctors in Brooklyn, NY
Dr. Mike Mizrahi, DO is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They graduated from New York College of Osteopathic Medicine|New York College of Osteopathic Medicine / New York Institute of Technology|NYIT College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital, NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.

Dr. Mizrahi works at NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group - Brooklyn in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group - Brooklyn
    38 6th Ave Fl 3, Brooklyn, NY 11217 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital
  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Facial Pain Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Interventional Pain Management Chevron Icon
Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Platelet-Rich Plasma Injection (PRP) Chevron Icon
Radiofrequency Ablation Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Tendon Injuries Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Ultrasound-Guided Injection Chevron Icon
Vertebroplasty Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Affinity Health Plan
    • Amerihealth
    • Amida Care
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Healthfirst
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • POMCO Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • VNS Choice

    Ratings & Reviews
    Oct 09, 2022
    Dr.Mizrahi is great as I've indicated in another review.Here I would like to single out his nurse Alexis who took my vital signs.What an extraordinary caring,efficient,and friendly professional!
    Mort N — Oct 09, 2022
    About Dr. Mike Mizrahi, DO

    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    • English
    • 1124469069
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Michigan Medical School
    • Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai
    • Staten Island University Hospital
    • New York College of Osteopathic Medicine|New York College of Osteopathic Medicine / New York Institute of Technology|NYIT College of Osteopathic Medicine
    • Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
