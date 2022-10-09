Dr. Mike Mizrahi, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mizrahi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mike Mizrahi, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mike Mizrahi, DO is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They graduated from New York College of Osteopathic Medicine|New York College of Osteopathic Medicine / New York Institute of Technology|NYIT College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital, NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Dr. Mizrahi works at
Locations
NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group - Brooklyn38 6th Ave Fl 3, Brooklyn, NY 11217 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amerihealth
- Amida Care
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Healthfirst
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- VNS Choice
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Mizrahi is great as I've indicated in another review.Here I would like to single out his nurse Alexis who took my vital signs.What an extraordinary caring,efficient,and friendly professional!
About Dr. Mike Mizrahi, DO
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- English
- 1124469069
Education & Certifications
- University of Michigan Medical School
- Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai
- Staten Island University Hospital
- New York College of Osteopathic Medicine|New York College of Osteopathic Medicine / New York Institute of Technology|NYIT College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
