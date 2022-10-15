Overview

Dr. Mike Janicek, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Oncology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Abrazo Central Campus, Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center, HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center, Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center, HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center, Verde Valley Medical Center and Yavapai Regional Medical Center.



They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer, Peritoneal Cancer and Ovarian Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.