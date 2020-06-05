Dr. Mike Cusnir, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cusnir is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mike Cusnir, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mike Cusnir, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Aventura, FL. They specialize in Hematology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Pontificia U Javeriana, Bogota and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Medical Center.
Dr. Cusnir works at
Locations
-
1
Mount Sinai Comp Cancer Center2845 Aventura Blvd Ste 243, Aventura, FL 33180 Directions (305) 692-5400
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Cusnir and his staff are one of the best in what they do. We couldn't be more grateful with them for everything they did for our father throughout his entire journey. Dr. Cusnir provided us comfort and hope in such difficult time for our family. Don't hesitate to contact them if you or your family needs medical help. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts, Shelly & Shirly Czaikowski
About Dr. Mike Cusnir, MD
- Hematology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1962490631
Education & Certifications
- U MD Sch Med
- Maimonides Medical Center
- Maimonides Medical Center
- Pontificia U Javeriana, Bogota
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cusnir has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cusnir accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cusnir has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cusnir works at
Dr. Cusnir has seen patients for Anemia, Bleeding Disorders and Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cusnir on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Cusnir speaks Spanish.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Cusnir. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cusnir.
