Overview

Dr. Mike Chou, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Evansville, IN. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Deaconess Henderson Hospital, Deaconess Hospital and Good Samaritan Hospital.



Dr. Chou works at Advanced Neuro & Spinal Surgery in Evansville, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Spine Fractures, Traumatic, Thoracic Spine Myelopathy and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.