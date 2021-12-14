Dr. Mike Chiang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chiang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mike Chiang, MD
Overview
Dr. Mike Chiang, MD is an Urology Specialist in Valdosta, GA. They specialize in Urology, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Clinch Memorial Hospital, SGMC Berrien Campus, SGMC Lanier Campus and South Georgia Medical Center.
Locations
Urological Clinic of Valdosta Asc Inc3294 N OAK STREET EXT, Valdosta, GA 31605 Directions (229) 241-1188
South Georgia Medical Center2501 N Patterson St, Valdosta, GA 31602 Directions (229) 244-6852
Hospital Affiliations
- Clinch Memorial Hospital
- SGMC Berrien Campus
- SGMC Lanier Campus
- South Georgia Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He took care of my grandson! He was about 19 and severe pain! This was a a couple of years ago. We had already contacted all the urologist in Thomasville and went to ER in Tallahassee. Thank God we got a call from his office to bring him there. Terrible kidney stone obstruction. Admitted him took care of him. I highly recommend this place!!!!
About Dr. Mike Chiang, MD
- Urology
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1720063100
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chiang has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chiang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chiang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chiang has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Testicular Dysfunction and Hypogonadism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chiang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Chiang. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chiang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chiang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chiang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.