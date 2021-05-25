Dr. Mike Chen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mike Chen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mike Chen, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Duarte, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Beverly Hospital, City Of Hope Helford Clinical Research Hospital, Huntington Hospital and Methodist Hospital of Southern California.
Dr. Chen works at
Locations
-
1
Department of Urology1500 Duarte Rd, Duarte, CA 91010 Directions (626) 218-4079
-
2
City of Hope South Pasadena209 Fair Oaks Ave, South Pasadena, CA 91030 Directions (877) 998-7546
-
3
Pacific Clinical Research Medical Group301 W Huntington Dr Ste 400, Arcadia, CA 91007 Directions (626) 218-9840
Hospital Affiliations
- Beverly Hospital
- City Of Hope Helford Clinical Research Hospital
- Huntington Hospital
- Methodist Hospital of Southern California
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Affiliated Health Funds
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Benefit Panel Services
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Care 1st Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Chen operated my back L2/L3. Amazing surgeon. I was walking4 days after surgery, spent a week in in-house rehab. released from hospital 11 days after surgery to home .No pain, no pain pills.
About Dr. Mike Chen, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 26 years of experience
- English, Mandarin
- 1932111986
Education & Certifications
- National Institutes of Health
- Medical College Of Virginia / Virginia Commonwealth University Health System
- Johns Hopkins Hospital
- Thomas Jefferson University
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Chen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chen works at
Dr. Chen has seen patients for Secondary Malignancies, Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chen speaks Mandarin.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Chen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.