Dr. Mike Chen, MD

Neurosurgery
5 (30)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Mike Chen, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Duarte, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Beverly Hospital, City Of Hope Helford Clinical Research Hospital, Huntington Hospital and Methodist Hospital of Southern California.

Dr. Chen works at City Of Hope in Duarte, CA with other offices in South Pasadena, CA and Arcadia, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Secondary Malignancies, Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Department of Urology
    1500 Duarte Rd, Duarte, CA 91010 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (626) 218-4079
    City of Hope South Pasadena
    209 Fair Oaks Ave, South Pasadena, CA 91030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (877) 998-7546
    Pacific Clinical Research Medical Group
    301 W Huntington Dr Ste 400, Arcadia, CA 91007 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (626) 218-9840

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beverly Hospital
  • City Of Hope Helford Clinical Research Hospital
  • Huntington Hospital
  • Methodist Hospital of Southern California

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Secondary Malignancies
Low Back Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Secondary Malignancies
Low Back Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Bone Cancer
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma)
Brain Cancer
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Chiari's Deformity
Chordoma
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Degenerative Disc Disease
Herniated Disc
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Meningiomas
Myelopathy
Pathological Spine Fracture
Pituitary Tumor
Polyneuropathy
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Scoliosis
Spinal Stenosis
Spine Deformities
Spondylolisthesis
Traumatic Brain Injury
Upper Back Pain
Acoustic Neuroma
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM)
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain
Bone Disorders
Brain Abscess
Brain Aneurysm
Brain Disorders
Broken Neck
Cancer
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cauda Equina Syndrome
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak)
Chiari Malformation Type 1
Chiari Malformation Type 2
Cranial Trauma
Craniopharyngioma
Fracture
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Hydrocephalus
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
Lumbar Spine Fracture
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Nerve Sheath Tumors
Neurofibrosarcoma
Neurostimulation
Neurosurgical Procedures
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Spinal Cord Cancer
Spinal Cord Injury
Spinal Cord Tumor
Spine Disorders
Spine Fracture Treatment
Spine Fractures, Traumatic
Stroke
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage
Thoracic Spine Fracture
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy
Thrombosis
Vertebral Column Tumors
    • Aetna
    • Affiliated Health Funds
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Benefit Panel Services
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Care 1st Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (29)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 25, 2021
    Dr Chen operated my back L2/L3. Amazing surgeon. I was walking4 days after surgery, spent a week in in-house rehab. released from hospital 11 days after surgery to home .No pain, no pain pills.
    Claude Farris — May 25, 2021
    About Dr. Mike Chen, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Mandarin
    NPI Number
    • 1932111986
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • National Institutes of Health
    Residency
    • Medical College Of Virginia / Virginia Commonwealth University Health System
    Internship
    • Johns Hopkins Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Thomas Jefferson University
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mike Chen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chen has seen patients for Secondary Malignancies, Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Chen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

