Overview

Dr. Mike Chen, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Duarte, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Beverly Hospital, City Of Hope Helford Clinical Research Hospital, Huntington Hospital and Methodist Hospital of Southern California.



Dr. Chen works at City Of Hope in Duarte, CA with other offices in South Pasadena, CA and Arcadia, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Secondary Malignancies, Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.