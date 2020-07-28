Dr. Mike Bismar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bismar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mike Bismar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mike Bismar, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Burleson, TX. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston and is affiliated with Texas Health Huguley Hospital Fort Worth South.
Dr. Bismar works at
Locations
Gastroenterology Center11801 South Fwy Ste 140, Burleson, TX 76028 Directions (817) 551-6161
Gastroenterology Center12001 South Fwy Ste 305, Burleson, TX 76028 Directions (817) 551-6161
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Huguley Hospital Fort Worth South
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I was very disappointed with him and his staff. Went for colonoscopy. In surgical room he asked about me emptying my bowels and taking all the medicine to do so. I told him I couldn't take all of it because I had vomited it up that morning. He answered real sharply "Well, I will try to do it anyway but you should have told me earlier." Well that scared me but since I was fixing to be out I had no choice about it. As it turned out. I had some hemmoroids to get banded. I went back for that. I was reprimanded by staff for not showing up for an appointment I didn't have and waited for hours to find out they didn't have me down for an appointment i did have. Had proof. Two of the hemorrhoid bandings went fine. The last one i went home bleeding some and in a lot of pain. A few days later I called about it the pain and was told he could send me to a surgeon? Eventually i healed but will never ever go to him again.
About Dr. Mike Bismar, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center
- U of TX
- University of Texas Medical School at Houston
- University of Houston
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bismar has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bismar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bismar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bismar works at
Dr. Bismar has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Gastritis and Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bismar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bismar speaks Spanish.
69 patients have reviewed Dr. Bismar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bismar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bismar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bismar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.