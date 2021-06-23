Dr. Mikayel Grigoryan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grigoryan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mikayel Grigoryan, MD
Overview
Dr. Mikayel Grigoryan, MD is an Interventional Neuroradiology Specialist in Glendale, CA. They completed their fellowship with University Of Minnesota Hospital & Clinic
Locations
Axon Neurology1451 E Chevy Chase Dr Ste 201, Glendale, CA 91206 Directions (818) 265-2245
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Glendale
- West Hills Hospital & Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr G treats you like family. Honest, passionate, and very skilled.
About Dr. Mikayel Grigoryan, MD
- Interventional Neuroradiology
- English, Armenian and Russian
- 1801003686
Education & Certifications
- University Of Minnesota Hospital & Clinic
- Neurology and Vascular Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Grigoryan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Grigoryan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Grigoryan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Grigoryan has seen patients for Cerebral Artery Thrombosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Grigoryan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Grigoryan speaks Armenian and Russian.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Grigoryan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grigoryan.
