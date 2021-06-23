See All Neurosurgeons in Glendale, CA
Dr. Mikayel Grigoryan, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Mikayel Grigoryan, MD

Interventional Neuroradiology
4 (10)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Mikayel Grigoryan, MD is an Interventional Neuroradiology Specialist in Glendale, CA. They completed their fellowship with University Of Minnesota Hospital & Clinic

Dr. Grigoryan works at Southern California Vision Center in Glendale, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Cerebral Artery Thrombosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Axon Neurology
    1451 E Chevy Chase Dr Ste 201, Glendale, CA 91206 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 265-2245

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventist Health Glendale
  • West Hills Hospital & Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Cerebrovascular Disease
Brain Aneurysm
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Cerebrovascular Disease
Brain Aneurysm

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Acute Stroke Management Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Stroke Prevention Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Grigoryan?

    Jun 23, 2021
    Dr G treats you like family. Honest, passionate, and very skilled.
    — Jun 23, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Mikayel Grigoryan, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Mikayel Grigoryan, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Grigoryan to family and friends

    Dr. Grigoryan's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Grigoryan

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Mikayel Grigoryan, MD.

    About Dr. Mikayel Grigoryan, MD

    Specialties
    • Interventional Neuroradiology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Armenian and Russian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1801003686
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Minnesota Hospital & Clinic
    Fellowship
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology and Vascular Neurology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mikayel Grigoryan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grigoryan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Grigoryan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Grigoryan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Grigoryan works at Southern California Vision Center in Glendale, CA. View the full address on Dr. Grigoryan’s profile.

    Dr. Grigoryan has seen patients for Cerebral Artery Thrombosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Grigoryan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Grigoryan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grigoryan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grigoryan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grigoryan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Mikayel Grigoryan, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.