Dr. Mikaela Rush, MD
Overview
Dr. Mikaela Rush, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Cedar Park, TX. They graduated from The Texas A&M University System Health Science Center College Of Medicine.
Locations
Cedar Park Womens Center1401 Medical Pkwy Ste 410, Cedar Park, TX 78613 Directions (512) 260-9191
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I love Dr Rush! Her bedside manner is calm and she’s always willing to answer my questions; no matter how random and off-the-Wall they are. I had terrible experiences in the past, but she made wellness checks and having 2 babies in 2 years a pleasure. I had placenta left after my son was born in April and she actually performed the procedure needed during her lunch break that week so I could get better. I appreciate her calm energy and demeanor, as well as her thoroughness and care!
About Dr. Mikaela Rush, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
Education & Certifications
- The Texas A&M University System Health Science Center College Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rush has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rush accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rush has seen patients for Endometriosis and Adenomyosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rush on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Rush. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rush.
