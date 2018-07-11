Dr. Mikael Monson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Monson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mikael Monson, MD
Overview
Dr. Mikael Monson, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Renton, WA. They completed their residency with University Of Ut Med Center
Dr. Monson works at
Locations
Renton4011 Talbot Rd S Ste 500, Renton, WA 98055 Directions (425) 255-4250
Kent Office15215 SE 272nd St Ste 105, Kent, WA 98042 Directions (253) 631-8000Monday9:30am - 4:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr. Monson for annual eye exams for @ 6 years now. He has always been friendly and personable. He actually listens to any concerns you may have and puts you at ease with his explanations. I would recommend him to anyone looking for an eye specialist.
About Dr. Mikael Monson, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Ut Med Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Monson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Monson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Monson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Monson works at
Dr. Monson has seen patients for Eye Infections, Keratitis and Corneal Diseases, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Monson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Monson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Monson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Monson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Monson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.