Ophthalmology
Overview

Dr. Mikael Monson, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Renton, WA. They completed their residency with University Of Ut Med Center

Dr. Monson works at Associated Valley OB/GYN in Renton, WA with other offices in Kent, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Eye Infections, Keratitis and Corneal Diseases along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Renton
    4011 Talbot Rd S Ste 500, Renton, WA 98055 (425) 255-4250
    Kent Office
    15215 SE 272nd St Ste 105, Kent, WA 98042 (253) 631-8000
    Monday
    9:30am - 4:30pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Eye Infections
Keratitis
Corneal Diseases
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Jul 11, 2018
    I have been seeing Dr. Monson for annual eye exams for @ 6 years now. He has always been friendly and personable. He actually listens to any concerns you may have and puts you at ease with his explanations. I would recommend him to anyone looking for an eye specialist.
    Michelle Johnson in Kent/Covington location, WA — Jul 11, 2018
    About Dr. Mikael Monson, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • English
    • 1619934882
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Ut Med Center
