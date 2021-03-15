Dr. Mikael Howard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Howard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mikael Howard, MD
Overview
Dr. Mikael Howard, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Granger, IN.
Dr. Howard works at
Locations
South Bend Clinic Granger52500 FIR RD, Granger, IN 46530 Directions (574) 204-7050
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hospital Of South Bend
- Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
I took my 15yo son to see Dr. Howard recently for a well visit and to my surprise, found out that he had an undiagnosed mental health condition. If it had not been for Dr. Howard being thorough at her job, I would still not know and not be able to provide the help he needed. I am indebted to her and I appreciate her help over these past years to keep him healthy.
About Dr. Mikael Howard, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1114243573
Education & Certifications
- Tuskegee University
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Howard has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Howard accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Howard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Howard. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Howard.
