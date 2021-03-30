Overview

Dr. Mika Yamazaki, MD is a Dermatologist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Dermatology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII / JOHN A. BURNS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Straub Clinic And Hospital.



Dr. Yamazaki works at Straub Clinic & Hospital in Honolulu, HI with other offices in Aiea, HI. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis and Actinic Keratosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.