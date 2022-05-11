Dr. King has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mika King, MD
Dr. Mika King, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center and Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center.
Acadiana Womens Health Group Pmc4640 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy, Lafayette, LA 70508 (337) 984-1050
Dave Joseph Barrrios III MD Apmc200 Beaullieu Dr Ste 3B, Lafayette, LA 70508 (337) 522-7282 Monday 8:00am - 5:00pm Tuesday 8:00am - 5:00pm Wednesday 8:00am - 5:00pm Thursday 8:00am - 5:00pm Friday 8:00am - 12:00pm
Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center
Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center
Aetna
Anthem
Blue Cross Blue Shield
CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Cigna
Humana
MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I recently had my first visit with Dr. King for an (overdue due to Covid)annual well woman check up. As a 62 year old, I had asked many other women my age for referrals to a Gynecologist (who specializes in GYN, and not Obstetrics). Fortunately I was given info on Grace Gynecology, and through a referral from my PCP, I was able to get an appointment. Dr. King is very upbeat, thorough, knowledgeable, and dedicated. She was totally focused on me, my history, any current issues and follow up instructions. In addition, she has given me further instructions and recommendations via correspondence in my health portal. I truly appreciate concern for me as her patient!
Obstetrics & Gynecology
25 years of experience
English
- 1053311563
LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
