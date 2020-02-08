Dr. Mika Cole, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cole is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mika Cole, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Missouri Ks City School Of Med and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Medical Center, Methodist Children's Hospital, Methodist Hospital, Methodist Hospital Stone Oak and Northeast Baptist Hospital.
Joe L. Cole M.d. P.A.8001 Broadway, San Antonio, TX 78209 Directions (210) 930-4555
- CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Medical Center
- Methodist Children's Hospital
- Methodist Hospital
- Methodist Hospital Stone Oak
- Northeast Baptist Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Dr. Cole is Great! She's helped me deal with my asthma. My condition has improved considerably.
- Allergy & Immunology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- Brigham Womens/harvard
- Barnes Hospital, Washington University
- Barnes Jewish Hospital
- University Of Missouri Ks City School Of Med
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI
- Internal Medicine
