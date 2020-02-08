See All Allergists & Immunologists in San Antonio, TX
Dr. Mika Cole, MD

Allergy & Immunology
5 (3)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Mika Cole, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Missouri Ks City School Of Med and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Medical Center, Methodist Children's Hospital, Methodist Hospital, Methodist Hospital Stone Oak and Northeast Baptist Hospital.

Dr. Cole works at Adult And Pediatric Allergy Asthma & Immunology in San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Joe L. Cole M.d. P.A.
    8001 Broadway, San Antonio, TX 78209 (210) 930-4555

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Medical Center
  Methodist Children's Hospital
  Methodist Hospital
  Methodist Hospital Stone Oak
  Northeast Baptist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Patch Testing
Blood Allergy Testing
Drug Allergy Testing
Patch Testing
Blood Allergy Testing
Drug Allergy Testing

Treatment frequency



Patch Testing
Blood Allergy Testing
Drug Allergy Testing
Allergic Rhinitis
Allergy Testing
Animal Allergies
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Chronic Sinusitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Dermatitis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Joint Pain
Pollen Allergy
Sinusitis
Acute Sinusitis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
All Types of Food Poisoning
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Reaction
Allergy Immunology Care
Allergy Shots
Angioedema
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma and Immunology Care
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Back Pain
Blood Disorders
Bone Disorders
Chest Pain
Contact Dermatitis
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Diabetes Type 2
Dyslipidemia
Ear Ache
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Eosinophilic Esophagitis
Esophagitis
Fibromyalgia
Food Allergy
Food Poisoning
Food Sensitivity Testing
Gastrointestinal Diseases
Gout
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease
Hives
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypothyroidism
Iodine Deficiency
Itchy Skin
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nasopharyngitis
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Overweight
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pulmonary Disease
Shortness of Breath
Shoulder Disorders
Stomach Diseases
Thyroid Disease
Tinnitus
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Toxic Effect of Venom
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Warts
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    Aetna
    Ambetter
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 08, 2020
    Dr. Cole is Great! She's helped me deal with my asthma. My condition has improved considerably.
    Rick — Feb 08, 2020
    About Dr. Mika Cole, MD

    Allergy & Immunology
    40 years of experience
    English
    1285688168
    Education & Certifications

    Brigham Womens/harvard
    Barnes Hospital, Washington University
    Barnes Jewish Hospital
    University Of Missouri Ks City School Of Med
    UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI
    Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mika Cole, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cole is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cole has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cole has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cole works at Adult And Pediatric Allergy Asthma & Immunology in San Antonio, TX. View the full address on Dr. Cole’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Cole. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cole.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cole, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cole appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

