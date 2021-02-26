Dr. Serruya has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mijail Serruya, PHD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Mijail Serruya, PHD is a Neurology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Neurology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from The Warren Alpert Medical School Of Brown University and is affiliated with Jefferson Methodist Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Dr. Serruya works at
Locations
Neurology Associates of Jefferson909 Walnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Serruya treated me for post-concussive symptoms from approx. 2016-2018. What stood out most to me about Dr. Serruya, was his willingness to take my input into consideration regarding my own treatment. When I wanted to go on medication, he helped me do so as safely as possible, and when I felt I was ready to go off of medication, he helped me do so safely and effectively as well. That being said, there were many suggestions he made to help with my lifestyle/healing based on his professional knowledge, and he was insistent on some of his suggestions where he saw fit. It was a good balance between allowing me to trust my instincts (nothing ever felt forced, which I really value in a Dr.'s office) and knowing when to impose his expertise. He fielded many questions. However, I must leave him with one last query - the one he left me, on our last appointment: "I wanted only to live in accord with the promptings which came from my true self. Why was that so very difficult?"
About Dr. Mijail Serruya, PHD
- Neurology
- 17 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- The Warren Alpert Medical School Of Brown University
- Neurology
