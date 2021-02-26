See All Neurologists in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Mijail Serruya, PHD

Neurology
5 (25)
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Mijail Serruya, PHD is a Neurology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Neurology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from The Warren Alpert Medical School Of Brown University and is affiliated with Jefferson Methodist Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

Dr. Serruya works at Div of Hospital Medicine (Farber) in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Cranial Trauma along with other conditions at varying frequencies.

Locations

    Neurology Associates of Jefferson
    909 Walnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19107

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Jefferson Methodist Hospital
  Thomas Jefferson University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cranial Trauma
Concussion
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST)
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Paralysis Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo

Feb 26, 2021
Dr. Serruya treated me for post-concussive symptoms from approx. 2016-2018. What stood out most to me about Dr. Serruya, was his willingness to take my input into consideration regarding my own treatment. When I wanted to go on medication, he helped me do so as safely as possible, and when I felt I was ready to go off of medication, he helped me do so safely and effectively as well. That being said, there were many suggestions he made to help with my lifestyle/healing based on his professional knowledge, and he was insistent on some of his suggestions where he saw fit. It was a good balance between allowing me to trust my instincts (nothing ever felt forced, which I really value in a Dr.'s office) and knowing when to impose his expertise. He fielded many questions. However, I must leave him with one last query - the one he left me, on our last appointment: "I wanted only to live in accord with the promptings which came from my true self. Why was that so very difficult?"
About Dr. Mijail Serruya, PHD

Specialties
  Neurology
Specialties
Years of Experience
  17 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  English, Spanish
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  1013117332
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
Fellowship
Residency
  Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
Residency
Medical Education
  The Warren Alpert Medical School Of Brown University
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  Neurology
Board Certifications
What's a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Serruya has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Serruya has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

Dr. Serruya works at Div of Hospital Medicine (Farber) in Philadelphia, PA.

Dr. Serruya has seen patients for Cranial Trauma, and more.

25 patients have reviewed Dr. Serruya. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Serruya, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Serruya appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.