See All Plastic Surgeons in New York, NY
Dr. Mihye Choi, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Mihye Choi, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4 (52)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Mihye Choi, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.

Dr. Choi works at Champaign Dental Group in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecomastia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Moustafa Mourad, MD
Dr. Moustafa Mourad, MD
8 (10)
View Profile
Dr. Mark Faucher, MD
Dr. Mark Faucher, MD
4 (5)
View Profile
Dr. Steven Glickel, MD
Dr. Steven Glickel, MD
10 (139)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Kcny Plastic Surgery LLC
    305 E 47th St Rm 1A, New York, NY 10017 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 355-5779

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Gynecomastia
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Breast Ptosis
Gynecomastia
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Breast Ptosis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Golden Rule
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Medicaid
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 52 ratings
    Patient Ratings (52)
    5 Star
    (40)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Choi?

    Dec 13, 2022
    Dr. Choi did an outstanding job with my breast reduction, liposuction and abdominoplasty. My breasts are now lifted and youthful looking and she got the size I wanted EXACTLY right. Pain was minimal compared to what I expected going in (by day 5 I no longer needed any pain medicine- not even acetaminophen!) I take surgery very seriously so I went on a total of 7 different plastic surgery consultations before finally deciding on Dr. Choi. I am so glad I made this decision and I am beyond grateful!
    — Dec 13, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Mihye Choi, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Mihye Choi, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Choi to family and friends

    Dr. Choi's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Choi

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Mihye Choi, MD.

    About Dr. Mihye Choi, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Korean
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1013964360
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • NYU MC
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Harvard-Beth Israel Hosp
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mihye Choi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Choi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Choi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Choi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Choi works at Champaign Dental Group in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Choi’s profile.

    Dr. Choi has seen patients for Gynecomastia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Choi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    52 patients have reviewed Dr. Choi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Choi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Choi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Choi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Mihye Choi, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.