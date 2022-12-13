Overview

Dr. Mihye Choi, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Choi works at Champaign Dental Group in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecomastia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.