Dr. Mihran Shirinian, MD
Dr. Mihran Shirinian, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Kasr-El-Aini University and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale.
Comprehensive Hematology Oncology Centers Inc.1505 Wilson Ter Ste 340, Glendale, CA 91206 Directions (818) 543-7574
- Adventist Health Glendale
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Shirinian is Intelligent, caring, professional, and an excellent oncologist.
- Medical Oncology
- 42 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- MD Anderson Hospital
- Cook Co Hospital
- Cairo U Hosps
- Kasr-El-Aini University
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Dr. Shirinian has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shirinian accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shirinian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shirinian speaks Arabic.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Shirinian. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shirinian.
