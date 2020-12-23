See All Oncologists in Glendale, CA
Dr. Mihran Shirinian, MD

Medical Oncology
2.5 (13)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience
Dr. Mihran Shirinian, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Kasr-El-Aini University and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale.

Dr. Shirinian works at Comprehensive Hematology Oncology Centers Inc. in Glendale, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Comprehensive Hematology Oncology Centers Inc.
    1505 Wilson Ter Ste 340, Glendale, CA 91206 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 543-7574

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Adventist Health Glendale

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Leukemia
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Anemia
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Multiple Myeloma Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Dec 23, 2020
    Dr. Shirinian is Intelligent, caring, professional, and an excellent oncologist.
    anoush — Dec 23, 2020
    About Dr. Mihran Shirinian, MD

    • Medical Oncology
    • English, Arabic
    Education & Certifications

    • MD Anderson Hospital
    Residency
    • Cook Co Hospital
    • Cairo U Hosps
    • Kasr-El-Aini University
    • Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mihran Shirinian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shirinian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shirinian has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shirinian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shirinian works at Comprehensive Hematology Oncology Centers Inc. in Glendale, CA. View the full address on Dr. Shirinian’s profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Shirinian. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shirinian.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shirinian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shirinian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

