Dr. Miho Dougherty, MD
Dr. Miho Dougherty, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Eugene, OR. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mckenzie-willamette Medical Center and Sacred Heart Medical Center at RiverBend.
Willamette Valley Cancer Institute & Research Center520 Country Club Pkwy, Eugene, OR 97401 Directions (541) 683-5001Monday7:30am - 6:30pmTuesday7:30am - 6:30pmWednesday7:30am - 6:30pmThursday7:30am - 6:30pmFriday7:30am - 6:00pm
Willamette Valley Cancer Institute & Research Center340 9th St, Florence, OR 97439 Directions (541) 683-5001Tuesday10:00am - 4:00pmWednesday10:00am - 4:00pm
- Mckenzie-willamette Medical Center
- Sacred Heart Medical Center at RiverBend
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
We love Dr. Dougherty. She takes as much time as she needs to answer all question. My husband had some problems that weren't in her scope of expertise and she pointed us in the right direction. I believe she does her research and coordinates the appropriate treatment. Her staff is wonderful, too.
- Medical Oncology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
