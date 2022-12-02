See All Oncologists in Eugene, OR
Dr. Miho Dougherty, MD

Medical Oncology
5 (48)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Miho Dougherty, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Eugene, OR. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mckenzie-willamette Medical Center and Sacred Heart Medical Center at RiverBend.

Dr. Dougherty works at Willamette Valley Cancer Institute & Research Center in Eugene, OR with other offices in Florence, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia and Purpura along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Willamette Valley Cancer Institute & Research Center
    520 Country Club Pkwy, Eugene, OR 97401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (541) 683-5001
    Monday
    7:30am - 6:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 6:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 6:30pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 6:30pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 6:00pm
    Willamette Valley Cancer Institute & Research Center
    340 9th St, Florence, OR 97439 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (541) 683-5001
    Tuesday
    10:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    10:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mckenzie-willamette Medical Center
  • Sacred Heart Medical Center at RiverBend

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Anemia
Purpura
Nausea
Anemia
Purpura
Nausea

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Hemophilia A Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Qualitative Platelet Defects (incl. Glanzmann's Thrombasthenia) Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 48 ratings
    Patient Ratings (48)
    5 Star
    (45)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 02, 2022
    We love Dr. Dougherty. She takes as much time as she needs to answer all question. My husband had some problems that weren't in her scope of expertise and she pointed us in the right direction. I believe she does her research and coordinates the appropriate treatment. Her staff is wonderful, too.
    S. Marsh — Dec 02, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Miho Dougherty, MD

    • Medical Oncology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1184950479
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    • Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Miho Dougherty, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dougherty is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dougherty has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dougherty has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dougherty has seen patients for Anemia and Purpura, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dougherty on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    48 patients have reviewed Dr. Dougherty. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dougherty.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dougherty, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dougherty appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

