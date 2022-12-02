Overview

Dr. Miho Dougherty, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Eugene, OR. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mckenzie-willamette Medical Center and Sacred Heart Medical Center at RiverBend.



Dr. Dougherty works at Willamette Valley Cancer Institute & Research Center in Eugene, OR with other offices in Florence, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia and Purpura along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.