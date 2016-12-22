See All Pediatricians in Daytona Beach, FL
Dr. Mihir Tolat, MD

Pediatrics
5 (3)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Mihir Tolat, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Daytona Beach, FL. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Daytona Beach.

Dr. Tolat works at AdventHealth Medical Group at Daytona Beach in Daytona Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    AdventHealth Medical Group at Daytona Beach
    305 Memorial Medical Pkwy # 2500A, Daytona Beach, FL 32117 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth Daytona Beach

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Newborn Jaundice
Dehydration
Asthma
Newborn Jaundice
Dehydration
Asthma

Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Respiratory Syncytial Virus Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Dec 22, 2016
Great doctor! I love that he offers appointments in Daytona and New Smyrna beach
Daytona Beach, FL — Dec 22, 2016
About Dr. Mihir Tolat, MD

  • Pediatrics
  • English, Gujarati
  • 1386987154
Education & Certifications

  • Ross University / School of Medicine &amp; Veterinary Medicine
  • Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Mihir Tolat, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tolat is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Tolat has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Tolat has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Tolat works at AdventHealth Medical Group at Daytona Beach in Daytona Beach, FL. View the full address on Dr. Tolat’s profile.

3 patients have reviewed Dr. Tolat. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tolat.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tolat, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tolat appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.