Dr. Mihir Shah, MD is a Mohs Micrographic Surgery Specialist in Westlake, OH. They specialize in Mohs Micrographic Surgery, has 7 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Northeast Ohio Medical University and is affiliated with Fairview Hospital and Southwest General Health Center.



Dr. Shah works at Associates In Dermatology in Westlake, OH with other offices in Middleburg Heights, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.