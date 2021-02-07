See All Dermatologists in Westlake, OH
Mohs Micrographic Surgery
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
7 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Mihir Shah, MD is a Mohs Micrographic Surgery Specialist in Westlake, OH. They specialize in Mohs Micrographic Surgery, has 7 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Northeast Ohio Medical University and is affiliated with Fairview Hospital and Southwest General Health Center.

Dr. Shah works at Associates In Dermatology in Westlake, OH with other offices in Middleburg Heights, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1.
    Westlake Office
    26908 Detroit Rd Ste 103, Westlake, OH 44145 (440) 482-8323
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
  2.
    Middleburg Heights Office
    18660 Bagley Rd Ste 501, Middleburg Heights, OH 44130 (440) 482-8424

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Fairview Hospital
  Southwest General Health Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand how often a provider performs or treats a specific procedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providers rank in one of four frequency categories:

Very High Frequency
High Frequency
Normal Frequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't have enough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourage you to contact the provider with questions about their experience.

Actinic Keratosis
Age Spots
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Actinic Keratosis
Age Spots
Basal Cell Carcinoma

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Age Spots Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Gorlin Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Melanoma
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nevoid Basal Cell Carcinoma Syndrome Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Restylane Lyft Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Tumor Treatment Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
    Aetna
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 07, 2021
    Was seen by Dr. Shah for Mohs surgery. He is extremely professional and thorough. Made me feel comfortable during my visit and not rushed. I was very scared because the cancer was on my nose, but he made me feel comfortable and after removing the cancer and stitching close, no one ever notices where I had the cancer.
    — Feb 07, 2021
    About Dr. Mihir Shah, MD

    Mohs Micrographic Surgery
    7 years of experience
    English, Gujarati and Hindi
    1043605173
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship: Laser And Skin Surgery Center Of Indiana
    Residency: Stony Brook University Hospital
    Internship: Summa Health Systems
    Medical Education: Northeast Ohio Medical University
    • University Of Akron
    Board Certifications: Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mihir Shah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shah has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Shah. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shah.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

